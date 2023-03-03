Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 5,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1920 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1920 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 463,117 contracts, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 48,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 57,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 13,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
