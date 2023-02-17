Notable Friday Option Activity: BIO, CRM, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), where a total volume of 672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 89 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,900 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 40,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 25,211 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIO options, CRM options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.