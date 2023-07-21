Notable Friday Option Activity: BILL, RIOT, AVTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 7,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 717,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 156,657 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 21,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, RIOT options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
