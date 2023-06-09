Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, COST, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 84,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 12,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 34,416 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 162.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 5,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 38,219 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 127.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, COST options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
