Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, LMT, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 11,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 762,896 contracts, representing approximately 76.3 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 40,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
