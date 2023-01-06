Markets
AZO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, LMT, AMZN

January 06, 2023 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 11,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 762,896 contracts, representing approximately 76.3 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 40,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, LMT options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BRDG Dividend History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PHYS
 Funds Holding KORZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZO
LMT
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.