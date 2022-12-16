Notable Friday Option Activity: AXSM, CLX, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 7,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 785,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 7,637 contracts, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares or approximately 45% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
