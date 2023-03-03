Markets
AXP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, CELH, BMBL

March 03, 2023 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 17,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 6,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 14,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, CELH options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

