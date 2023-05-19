Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, ANF, XPOF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 12,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 4,960 contracts, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF) saw options trading volume of 2,177 contracts, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, ANF options, or XPOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding BBIG
IVZ Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DLBL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.