AXP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, ANF, XPOF

May 19, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 12,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 4,960 contracts, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF) saw options trading volume of 2,177 contracts, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, ANF options, or XPOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

