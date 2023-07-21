Notable Friday Option Activity: AVY, ZTS, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), where a total of 2,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 509,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 7,333 contracts, representing approximately 733,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 2,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 299,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

