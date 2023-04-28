Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, QCOM, LAZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 14,677 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 48,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 7,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) options are showing a volume of 4,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

