Notable Friday Option Activity: AUPH, THC, RAMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH), where a total of 6,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 5,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) saw options trading volume of 2,412 contracts, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

