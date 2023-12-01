Notable Friday Option Activity: ASAN, EL, VLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total volume of 7,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 14,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) saw options trading volume of 12,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
