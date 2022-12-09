Notable Friday Option Activity: ARES, FIZZ, FORG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 8,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG) options are showing a volume of 8,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 825,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARES options, FIZZ options, or FORG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
