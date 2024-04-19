Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, LRCX, WFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 538,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 52,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 120,059 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

