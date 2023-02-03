Notable Friday Option Activity: AMBA, DD, PARR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 1,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 198,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 13,758 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 4,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
And Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) options are showing a volume of 3,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, DD options, or PARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
