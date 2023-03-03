Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, FCX, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 8,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 870,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 52,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 6,515 contracts, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, FCX options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: YTD Return on Dow
LTHM shares outstanding history
PPL Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.