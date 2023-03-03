Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, FCX, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 8,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 870,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 52,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 6,515 contracts, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

