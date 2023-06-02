Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, CROX, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 220,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 9,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 10,514 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 10,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
