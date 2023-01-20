Notable Friday Option Activity: AGNC, ROK, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 59,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 20,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,196 contracts, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 11,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

