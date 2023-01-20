Notable Friday Option Activity: AGNC, ROK, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 59,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 20,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,196 contracts, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 11,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, ROK options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding DORM
PSYK Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.