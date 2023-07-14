Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, LLY, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 39,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 27,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 7,931 contracts, representing approximately 793,100 underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

