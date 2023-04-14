Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, MRVL, PFSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 26,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 4,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 46,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 17,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,762 contracts, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares or approximately 45% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

