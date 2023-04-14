Markets
ABNB

Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, MRVL, PFSI

April 14, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 26,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 4,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 46,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 17,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,762 contracts, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares or approximately 45% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, MRVL options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MFC Dividend History
 VWTR shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of FNHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
MRVL
PFSI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.