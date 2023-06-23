Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, BAC, ASPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 32,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 6,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 242,111 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 18,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 4,184 contracts, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

