Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, BAC, ASPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 32,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 6,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 242,111 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 18,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 4,184 contracts, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, BAC options, or ASPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IOSP
PEPG Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.