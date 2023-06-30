News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ABBV, TWLO, UNH

June 30, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 34,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 17,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 22,822 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, TWLO options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

