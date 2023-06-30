Notable Friday Option Activity: ABBV, TWLO, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 34,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 17,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 22,822 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, TWLO options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
QDF Dividend History
SFE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.