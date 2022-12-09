Notable Friday Option Activity: ABBV, FCX, ITGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 24,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 57,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) options are showing a volume of 800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ITGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of ITGR. Below is a chart showing ITGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, FCX options, or ITGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

