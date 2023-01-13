Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, COST, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 62,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 24,143 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 67,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
