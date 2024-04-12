Notable Friday Option Activity: AA, VFC, NOW

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 88,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 42,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, VFC options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HQI Average Annual Return
BANX YTD Return
Institutional Holders of LMIA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.