Notable Friday Option Activity: AA, VFC, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 45,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 10,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 88,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 42,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, VFC options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

