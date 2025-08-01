Markets
ZS

Notable Friday Option Activity: ZS, BAC, INTC

August 01, 2025 — 08:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 8,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 842,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 205,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 403,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 17,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, BAC options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 PWOD market cap history
 Institutional Holders of OMF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ken Fisher Stock Picks-> PWOD market cap history-> Institutional Holders of OMF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
BAC
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.