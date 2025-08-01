Notable Friday Option Activity: ZS, BAC, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 8,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 842,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 205,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 403,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 17,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

