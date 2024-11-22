News & Insights

Markets
ZM

Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, PRGO, DDOG

November 22, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 45,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 22,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.7% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 65,068 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, PRGO options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PTNT
 Institutional Holders of SPW
 TECH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of PTNT -> Institutional Holders of SPW -> TECH Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM
PRGO
DDOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.