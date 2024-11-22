Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, PRGO, DDOG

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 22,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.7% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 65,068 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
