Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, BURL, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 14,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 18,546 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, BURL options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

