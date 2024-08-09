Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, ENVX, ANF

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 29,418 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,593 contracts, representing approximately 959,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
