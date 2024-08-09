Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, ENVX, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 65,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 5,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 29,418 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,593 contracts, representing approximately 959,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ENVX options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.