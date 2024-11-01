News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, EL, C

November 01, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 58,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 19,649 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 59,124 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 15,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, EL options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BODY Videos
 Kellanova RSI
 Institutional Holders of UHAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
EL
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.