Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, EL, C

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 19,649 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 59,124 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 15,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
