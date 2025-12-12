Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, VKTX, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 101,173 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 12,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

