Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, VKTX, DPZ

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 12,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, VKTX options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Value Stocks
CHEK shares outstanding history
IKT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.