Notable Friday Option Activity: WLY, GME, CVNA

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 305,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 414.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 23,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 107,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 279.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 10,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WLY options, GME options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
