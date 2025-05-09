Notable Friday Option Activity: WLY, GME, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), where a total volume of 31,141 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1006.3% of WLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 10,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WLY. Below is a chart showing WLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 305,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 414.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 23,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 107,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 279.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 10,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

