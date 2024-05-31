Notable Friday Option Activity: WING, DECK, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 3,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 3,325 contracts, representing approximately 332,500 underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 78,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 6,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, DECK options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

