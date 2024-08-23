Notable Friday Option Activity: WING, CROX, AX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 2,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 2,999 contracts, representing approximately 299,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, CROX options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

