Notable Friday Option Activity: WING, CROX, AX

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 2,999 contracts, representing approximately 299,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WING options, CROX options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FCBC shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AIFD
UHAL Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.