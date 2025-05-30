Notable Friday Option Activity: VZ, DG, FCX

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 15,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 45,134 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VZ options, DG options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Defense Dividend Stocks
NSTD YTD Return
ECH Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.