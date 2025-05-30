Notable Friday Option Activity: VZ, DG, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 70,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 25,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 15,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 45,134 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

