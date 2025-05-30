Markets
VZ

Notable Friday Option Activity: VZ, DG, FCX

May 30, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 70,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 25,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 15,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 45,134 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, DG options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 NSTD YTD Return
 ECH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Defense Dividend Stocks-> NSTD YTD Return-> ECH Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VZ
DG
FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.