Notable Friday Option Activity: VST, FND, MRK

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 5,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,800 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 48,833 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 15,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
