Notable Friday Option Activity: VRT, ARES, SMCI

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 6,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 143,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 14,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRT options, ARES options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
