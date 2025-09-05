Notable Friday Option Activity: VRT, ARES, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 33,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 6,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 143,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 14,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

