Notable Friday Option Activity: VKTX, CROX, ANET

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 4,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
