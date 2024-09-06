Notable Friday Option Activity: VKTX, CROX, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 16,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 4,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

