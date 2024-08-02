Notable Friday Option Activity: VFC, BILL, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 44,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 7,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 7,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 9,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 963,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, BILL options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.