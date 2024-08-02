Notable Friday Option Activity: VFC, BILL, DOCU

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 7,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 9,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 963,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, BILL options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding MYLD
TDS Split History
EXPO Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.