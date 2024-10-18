News & Insights

Markets
V

Notable Friday Option Activity: V, TRU, SLG

October 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 45,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 13,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) options are showing a volume of 7,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 4,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for V options, TRU options, or SLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 Funds Holding WRD
 BKR Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V
TRU
SLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.