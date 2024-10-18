Notable Friday Option Activity: V, TRU, SLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 45,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 13,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) options are showing a volume of 7,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 4,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, TRU options, or SLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.