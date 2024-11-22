Notable Friday Option Activity: V, GM, PYPL

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 49,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 49,254 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, GM options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ITEC
CNXA YTD Return
MOND market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.