Notable Friday Option Activity: V, GM, PYPL

November 22, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 26,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 17,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 49,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 49,254 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

