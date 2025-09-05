Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, MRVL, DAL

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 91,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 29,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, MRVL options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
