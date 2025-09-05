Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, MRVL, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 213,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 91,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 29,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, MRVL options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.