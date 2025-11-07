Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, ROKU, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 34,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 14,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,173 contracts, representing approximately 617,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

