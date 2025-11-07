Markets
UPS

Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, ROKU, FDX

November 07, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 34,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 14,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,173 contracts, representing approximately 617,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, ROKU options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks
 NICE Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JTPY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> NICE Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JTPY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPS
ROKU
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.