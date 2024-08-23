Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, HOOD, RIVN

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 118,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 179,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 21,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
