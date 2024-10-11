News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: UBER, GWW, BAC

October 11, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 331,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 233.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 17,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,538 contracts, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 266,950 contracts, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 19,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

