Notable Friday Option Activity: UBER, GWW, BAC

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,538 contracts, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 266,950 contracts, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 19,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
