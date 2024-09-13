Notable Friday Option Activity: TT, DIS, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), where a total volume of 13,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.1% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,900 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 72,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 18,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

