Notable Friday Option Activity: TT, DIS, WYNN

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 72,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 18,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TT options, DIS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
