News & Insights

Markets
TT

Notable Friday Option Activity: TT, DIS, WYNN

September 13, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), where a total volume of 13,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.1% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,900 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 72,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 18,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TT options, DIS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
 UGP Dividend History
 Funds Holding RT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TT
DIS
WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.