Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, LLY, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 235.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 94,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 59,711 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 167.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 4,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 70,572 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 157.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 4,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

