Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, LLY, CRWD

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 59,711 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 167.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 4,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 70,572 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 157.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 4,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
