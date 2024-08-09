Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, INOD, CAVA

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 7,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.9% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 22,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.8% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
