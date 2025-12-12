Notable Friday Option Activity: TLN, ASTS, YOU

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 105,715 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 7,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 12,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
