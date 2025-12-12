Notable Friday Option Activity: TLN, ASTS, YOU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 8,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 867,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.6% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 105,715 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 7,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 12,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

