Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, PLTR, HOOD

October 10, 2025 — 05:59 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 87,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 532,549 contracts, representing approximately 53.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 42,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 386,550 contracts, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 22,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, PLTR options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

