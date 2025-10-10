Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, PLTR, HOOD

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 532,549 contracts, representing approximately 53.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 42,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 386,550 contracts, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 22,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, PLTR options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
